SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Jim Slagle, an accountant from Vivan has run for the senate seat three times previously, last losing to Greg Tarver in 2019.

Slagle believes he will be an advocate for change in Baton Rouge though he acknowledges, he’s fighting an uphill battle.

“We’ve got to return to our values. Politicians go to Baton Rouge, they don’t stay there too long and they get corrupt. Sooner or later we are all eligible to fall or fail. So, I’m representing somebody new, but my chances of getting down there are pretty small,” says Slagle.

State Representative Cedric Glover and former state senator Barbara Norton are the other two candidates in the race.