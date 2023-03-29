SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport voters will head to the polls again in April to choose the next City Marshal after neither candidate secured the required 51%.

Voters will decide between Interim City Marshal James Jefferson and City Councilman Grayson Boucher for city marshal on April 29. Both candidates made a case for their respective leadership agendas.

Jefferson believes he is leading the Marshal’s Office in the right direction as the office’s interim leader.

“Right now, I have one of my warrant deputies he is assigned to the ATF, which combats getting guns off the streets, so we are heading in the great direction.” says Chief Deputy James Jefferson, “I am the best candidate for the job, I have the experience, and I also have the leadership so I am asking for your vote. Please get out and vote for James Jefferson.”

Boucher, still a sitting member of the Shreveport City Council, said voters should choose him as City Marshal because of his extensive public service experience and fiscal experience with city budgets.

“My experience that I have as a former fire chief over 30-something years of experience in public safety in the city of Shreveport and Caddo parish, I know the community and what the need is and I am really equipt and ready financially and physically to get into the Marshal’s Office and make sure we are spending our money wisely.” City Councilman Grayson Boucher said.”

The Louisiana Municipal General Election is on April 29.