SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General and candidate for Louisiana governor Jeff Landry stopped in Shreveport on Wednesday.

Landry and his wife toured The Port of Caddo-Bossier and met with local officials. He was briefed on the activities underway at The Port which houses large industrial companies.

The Port Director Eric England told Landry about the I-69 service road project to connect The Port to I-49 to allow for faster transportation for trucking shipments. But also about the manpower challenges of hiring skilled labor in the region.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that just because I’m an attorney general doesn’t mean I was always an attorney. I was a business owner and employed Louisianaians. I was also an economic development director. So I know these things that this port director is going through and the things that he needs. They’ve done a great job putting the infrastructure here but we forget we need human beings to have a skill set to be able to be able to attract those businesses and industries here,” Landry said.

The gubernatorial election is on October 14.