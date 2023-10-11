SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry made a campaign stop at Strawn’s Eat Shop in Shreveport Wednesday.

The stop is part of Landry’s statewide ‘Diner Dash.’ He also made stops in Monroe and Alexandria.

Landry spoke to local voters about various issues including crime, which has been a major focus of his campaign.

“Crime is number one on everyone’s mind. No matter where we go, there isn’t anyone in Louisiana who does not believe we have a crime problem or a juvenile crime problem. And we know one thing: if we don’t have safe streets, if we don’t have safe neighborhoods, if we don’t have safe communities, it’s hard to attract people to this state, and it’s even harder to keep people in this state,” Landry said.

Landry, the Republican frontrunner, is running against 14 other candidates in the Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary this Saturday, Oct. 14.