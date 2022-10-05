BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor.

Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor.

“We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” said Landry.

In his announcement video, Landry says crime is plaguing Louisiana’s major cities and places the blame on failed local leadership driven by “woke” district attorneys.

“To the people in those cities, we care about you. We know you are good people living with a bad government. Your family deserves a safe neighborhood because when you hurt, our entire state hurts,” said Landry.

The election for Louisiana governor is set for October 14, 2023, with a runoff election scheduled for November 18.

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has indicated that he’ll likely run in the 2023 election but hasn’t made it official.