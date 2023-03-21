MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former law enforcement officer announced his candidacy for Sabine Parish Sheriff Tuesday.

According to a media release, retired trooper Jeff Evans officially announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Sabine Parish.

Jeff Evans, Lesley Evans, Hayden Evans and Ronny Richardson former Sheriff of Sabine Parish. (Source: Great Minds Communication)

Evans has 30 years of experience in the law enforcement field and in-depth knowledge of the policies and procedures that come with being a sheriff. He has experience as a firm and assuring has a proven track record of being fair, transparent, and accessible.

Endorsers and local residents throughout Sabine Parish showed support for Evans’ announcement.

“I am very humbled by the support our community showed me and my family at today’s announcement. I want to be very clear that I am not running for a position or title. I am asking

you to hire me as your sheriff. Residents of our parish have my assurance that I will be a sheriff

for you,” said Jeff Evans.

The release said he is hopeful about the future of Sabine Parish and during the announcement he emphasized that he is not a politician and he is proud of it.

Jeff Evans announced his candidacy for Sabine Sheriff. (Source: Great Minds Communications)

“I expect a high-quality of character and integrity from the Law Enforcement Officers that serve our parish, and that begins with me. I plan to be intentional about serving our community, and that includes leading, educating, and motivating the Law Enforcement Officers who serve our parish,” said Evans.

He hopes to bring back honesty, accountability, and transparency to the citizens of Sabine parish.

Evans received an endorsement from former Sabine Parish Sheriff, Ronny Richardson. Richardson

spoke on the importance of the position and the vital role Evans’ experience plays in his

qualifications.

“There are many qualities, both personal, and professional, that a person should have to serve the people as Sheriff. Among these are morals, ethics, integrity, intelligence, education, and law enforcement experience. The possession of common sense, fairness, and the ability to communicate and interact with people from all walks of life are also highly required. Jeff Evans as a candidate for Sheriff checks all of these boxes. I have known Jeff for many years as we were brother State Troopers. He is a Christian man that loves his God, family and community. His reputation is spotless and his work history is commendable. The citizens of Sabine Parish would be blessed to have Jeff Evans as their Sheriff,” Richardson said.

Jeff Evans is a strong supporter of the community and believes in giving back to those who give

so much. Evans has a passion for connecting with the youth and serving the elderly. He is excited to offer his career and service to the residents of Sabine Parish to ensure the community is a great place to call home.

The election will be held on October 14. For more information on Jeff’s campaign, visit his website.