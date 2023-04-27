DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A north Louisiana has announced that he wants to return to lead the men and women of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson was elected sheriff in 2018 and said he is privileged to serve with a team of highly trained, dedicated law enforcement professionals.

“Today, I ask the citizens of our parish for their continued faith in us by rehiring our team in the October election,” said Richardson.

Richardson’s introduction to elected office was the result of a special election. He was re-elected and is hoping for a third.

The highlights of Richardson’s time leading the DPSO include implementing the Consolidated Parish Wide Emergency Communication Network, establishing the Stonewall Government Complex, and a team of deputies who have responded to more than 48,000 calls for service since 2019.

“We have expanded our School Resource Officer program to include an SRO deputy on every school campus in DeSoto Parish,” Richardson said.

The SRO deputies are trained to build positive relationships between students and staff members of the schools.

The “Bringing Joye” program created by the sheriff supports special-needs students.

Richardson also created the Special Needs Awareness Program and “Friends of the Sheriff” vehicle decals that help law enforcement and emergency personnel understand when a vehicle has a special needs occupant.

According to Richardson, the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force has over 1,100 arrests.

Richardson’s priorities include getting fentanyl and other illegal drugs off the streets and helping those with drug addictions get treatment. But the sheriff’s office also touts that each homicide arrest made in recent years was successfully prosecuted.

Richardson said he hopes that providing justice for victims’ families gives them a sense of closure.

“I ask the citizens of DeSoto Parish for their continued faith in the women and men of the DPSO and me as Sheriff by re-electing us this fall in the October election,” the sheriff stated in a press release.

