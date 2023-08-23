SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city council investigation will move forward after a contentious back-and-forth meeting on Tuesday.

The investigation will dig into the unauthorized pay raises for council staff.

Each council member shared their thoughts about why they voted the way they did. The investigation failed to move forward during last week’s special meeting until two council members changed their votes.

Secret, closed-door pay raises to seven council staff members led to questions of misconduct of city officials.

“Integrity first and last. That means we can’t just preach about being transparent, being forthright, we must see it through beyond the mere words but through our actions,” said Councilman Jim Taliaferro, District C.

Taliaferro brought forth a resolution to investigate how these pay raises were approved without the full council’s consent. This time gaining yes votes from council members Gary Brooks of District B and Ursula Bowman of District G.

“Initially I voted to not have the special investigation but I’ve had quite a few constituents express concern that they felt like we were possibly hiding something or why would we not want an investigation so this time around I’m in support of it,” Brooks said.

Chairman James Green of District F admitted to approving these raises in June at his sole discretion, saying former chairmans’ have done similar acts.

“We talk about being transparent. I made a mistake according to the grey area,” Green said.

Former council chairman Jerry Bowman who is Ursula Bowman’s husband came to the meeting to contest this and support the late and long time council chairman James Flurry.

“Some of the statements that were made it did seem as though it was a hit to me and to Flurry. I think Mrs. Flurry felt some type of way also,” Jerry Bowman said.

Green’s actions were supported by council members Tabatha Taylor of District A and Dr. Alan Jackson of District E who voted no to the investigation.

“We are always looking for ways to cut the fat and bless our hard-working employees. That’s the bloodline of Shreveport. The more they’re making the more they can put back into the economy,” Jackson said.

Jackson called it a waste of taxpayer dollars that could have gone into these raises. Something the city attorney pushed back on.

“I don’t think this would be a budget-busting investigation unless there is something I don’t know about,” he told the council.

Green, Jackson, and Taylor are calling for another investigation to be conducted into Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s hiring of Assistant City Attorney Zelda Tucker.

“But ya’ll don’t care about that. But you do care about these ladies over here and RJ in the back. What if they were your sons or daughters?” Green said.

“Systemic racism is real in this city because the majority of us is black. You can get mad and shake your head and do what you want to do with it. But it is. You don’t want to address it but it is right here,” Taylor said.

Councilwoman Bowman explains why she changed her vote.

“I’m a black woman. I understand. But let’s make something clear. Over 85% of our employees are African-American. Every single time it’s not about black and white. Sometimes it’s about wrong or right,” Bowman said.

The investigation will be conducted by an independent attorney or law firm.

No timeline is set for when it will begin or end. The money will either come out of the general fund or a special fund for investigations and come down to a budget amendment voted on by the council.