SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It is no question that rent has increased over the last few years in Shreveport.

Thursday, four out of ten Shreveport mayoral candidates will come together in a forum hosted by KTAL and SUSLA to discuss infrastructure in the city of Shreveport.

Rent prices have skyrocketed all over the United States, and like many other Louisiana cities, Shreveport has seen major changes.

According to a recent report from Apartmentlist.com, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Shreveport is $808, and $940 for a two-bedroom apartment. Shreveport’s year-over-year rent growth is 0.07% well below the Louisiana average of 4.2% and the national average of 7.5%.

Zumper.com shows that 46% of occupied housing in the city is rental property whereas 54% of occupied housing is owner-based housing.

NBC News reported that The Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia Fudge shared during her confirmation hearing in 2021 that “housing is infrastructure.” In her role with HUD, Secretary Fudge wants to meet housing and infrastructure together because they go hand-in-hand and the pandemic only aggravated the growing housing crisis in the United States.

One question that mayoral candidates will focus on during the event is, “What will you do as mayor to make sure the city invests in affordable housing?”

Each candidate will have the brief opportunity to share how they will ensure Shreveport invests in affordable housing for all people.

The debate will take place at SUSLA Alphonse Jackson Hall Auditorium, 3050 Martin Luther King, on Thursday, October 20, at 7 p.m.