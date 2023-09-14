SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hersy Jones is a candidate for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office who says his background in organizing youth, and collaborative spirit are two of the qualities that make him the best candidate for the job.

Jones said he has a track record of more than 40 years of community service and based his platform on the good works he has already done. During the 1990s when organized gangs ran rampant, Jones said he helped organize a successful gang summit and worked with you in a program called “Youth Against Drugs and Gangs.”

“You need somebody to speak and inspire. And not just lock people up for committing crimes but to inspire and show them how not to commit a crime.”

Jones said he understands and is qualified to address the systemic failures that the community faces.

“If all I’m doing is enforcing the law on you and not on me; they don’t call that law enforcement they call that picking on people.”

Jones believes it is imperative to restore trust in the system by challenging voters to support fundamental restructuring in the criminal system.

“Everybody needs to know – whether you are red, yellow, Black, white, or blue – even if you’re green that you can trust law enforcement and law enforcement will be honorable.”

Jones doesn’t believe that as a community or as a law enforcement body we can arrest its way out of the problems currently plaguing the community. A different approach to today’s problems is what is needed.

“Law enforcement is not just about wearing a badge, that’s arresting people. The crime we got now that’s not the issue, that’s not the solution.”

The candidate believes three things are needed to get Caddo Parish on a better path:

stand against all criminals, including those in law enforcement

end legalized slavery within our jails and prisons

educate employers that raising the minimum wage will prevent crime by reducing poverty and financial stress

Jones’s career has led him to work as an executive, and corporate tax attorney, he is also an ordained minister.