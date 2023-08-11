BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Bossier Parish will decide if they want a new sheriff, and several members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s seats are in contention for the Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.

A single candidate, “Chris” Green will challenge Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington to lead the BPSO.

Bossier Parish Police Juror Jerome Darby withdrew his name from the race leaving seven of the 12 seats open for new leadership.

District 1 Juror – “Bob” Brotherton is challenged by three opponents, Michael B. Farris, Andre M. Wilson, and Mary Odom. In District 3, Philip Rogers is opposed by “Andy” Modica. The District 4 seat currently occupied by “John Ed” Jorden is also sought by Jack Harvill and Donald Stephens.

The only female member of the police jury, Julianna Parks of District 5, is on the ballot against Barry “Bear” Butler.

Robert Berry is looking to unseat District 6 incumbent, “Chris” Marsiglia; while Pamela M. “Pam” Glorioso eyes the District 9 seat currently held by Charles L. Gray.

District 10 is up for grabs, however, another Darby is hopeful that residents in that district choose him. Julian “Julius” Darby, Mary A. Giles, and James Carley all voters will choose them as their new representative.

The final seat on the police jury for consideration is District 12. Incumbent Paul “Mac” Plummer and “Keith” Sutton will go head-to-head for the seat.

Jurors in Districts 2, 7, 8, and 11 are all running unopposed.

All of Northwest Louisiana’s school districts are represented in BESE District 4 with the exception of Claiborne Parish. Micheal Melerine will reach his limit on the and a familiar name is looking to fill his seat, his wife Stacey Melerine. She will compete against Paige Hoffpauir and Emma Shepard to sit on the state’s board of education.

Representative Alan Seabaugh will ask voters to move him from the House to Senate District 31 but he will be challenged by former NSU Basketball Coach “Mike” McConathy for the 31st Senatorial District.

Bossier Parish School Board Member “Adam” Bass is seeking voters to support him in his run for the 36th Senatorial District against incumbent Rep. Robert Mills.

Senator Cedric Glover has three candidates looking to unseat him from District 39. Representative “Sam” Jenkins, Jr., Barbara M. Norton, and James F. “Jim” Slagle all want to take on the job of state-wide legislation.

Representative Dodie Horton will try to retain her District 9 seat in the state House against challenger “Chris” Turner.

Two well-known candidates from Caddo Parish are seeking to fill the District 2 House seat. Caddo Parish School Board Member Dr. Terence Vinson and Caddo Commissioner District 3 –Steven Jackson are both seeking to win the seat currently occupied by Rep. Jenkins.

For a full list of candidates and issues on the ballot in Bossier Parish visit the Louisiana Secretary of State voter portal.

Election day is October 14. Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m