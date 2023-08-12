NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here are the candidates that voters in Natchitoches Parish can expect to see on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

  • “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
  • Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport – Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5

State Representative 13th Representative District

  • Jack G. McFarland (R) of Winnfield

State Representative 22nd Representative District

  • “Gabe” Firment (R) of Pollock

State Representative 25th Representative District

  • Jason Dewitt (R) of Boyce
  • Patricia “Trish” Leleux (R) of Woodworth

Sheriff

  • Steven “Steve” Pezant (NP) of Natchitoches
  • Michael “Mike” Wilson (D) of Natchitoches
  • Stuart Wright (NP) of Natchitoches

Clerk of Court

  • David Stamey (I) of Natchitoches

Assessor

  • Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed (D) of Natchitoches

Coroner

  • Steven Enlow Clanton (NP) of Campti

Parish President

  • John Richmond (NP) of Natchitoches
  • John D. Salter (I) of Provencal
  • Scott Stetson (NP) of Provencal

Council Member District 1

  • No candidates

Council Member District 2

  • “Bill” Allen (D) of Natchitoches

Council Member District 3

  • No candidates

Council Member District 4

  • Marty Cheatwood (R) of Campti
  • Penny Guin Niette (NP) of Campti

Council Member District 5

  • Mark E. Perry (R) of Gorum
  • Joseph N. Metoyer (I) of Cloutierville
  • Michael S. Salard (I) of Cloutierville
  • Ricky Sanders (NP) of Cloutierville

Chief of Police – Village of Provencal

  • No candidates

Alderman – Village of Provencal

  • No candidates