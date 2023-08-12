NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here are the candidates that voters in Natchitoches Parish can expect to see on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.
State Senator 31st Senatorial District
- “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
- Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport – Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5
State Representative 13th Representative District
- Jack G. McFarland (R) of Winnfield
State Representative 22nd Representative District
- “Gabe” Firment (R) of Pollock
State Representative 25th Representative District
- Jason Dewitt (R) of Boyce
- Patricia “Trish” Leleux (R) of Woodworth
Sheriff
- Steven “Steve” Pezant (NP) of Natchitoches
- Michael “Mike” Wilson (D) of Natchitoches
- Stuart Wright (NP) of Natchitoches
Clerk of Court
- David Stamey (I) of Natchitoches
Assessor
- Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed (D) of Natchitoches
Coroner
- Steven Enlow Clanton (NP) of Campti
Parish President
- John Richmond (NP) of Natchitoches
- John D. Salter (I) of Provencal
- Scott Stetson (NP) of Provencal
Council Member District 1
- No candidates
Council Member District 2
- “Bill” Allen (D) of Natchitoches
Council Member District 3
- No candidates
Council Member District 4
- Marty Cheatwood (R) of Campti
- Penny Guin Niette (NP) of Campti
Council Member District 5
- Mark E. Perry (R) of Gorum
- Joseph N. Metoyer (I) of Cloutierville
- Michael S. Salard (I) of Cloutierville
- Ricky Sanders (NP) of Cloutierville
Chief of Police – Village of Provencal
- No candidates
Alderman – Village of Provencal
- No candidates