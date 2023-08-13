DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With qualifying completed voters in DeSoto Parish can expect to see these candidates on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.
State Senator 31st Senatorial District
- “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
- Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport – Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5
State Senator 38th Senatorial District
- John Milkovich (R) of Keithville
State Representative 7th Representative District
- Larry Bagley (R) of Logansport
- “Tim” Pruitt (R) of Stonewall
Sheriff
- “Kenny” Gingles (R) of Stonewall
- Jayson Richardson (R) of Gloster
Clerk of Court
- Jeremy M. Evans (R) of Logansport
- Layne Huckaby (R) of Gloster
- Dean Register (R) of Logansport
Assessor
- Haus Cordray (NP) of Logansport
- Ricky Temple (R) of Mansfield
Coroner
- No candidates
Police Juror District 1A
- Jimmy L. Holmes Jr. (R) of Keatchie
Police Juror District 1B
- Bubba Clark (R) of Logansport
- Leroy Creech (R) of Logansport
- Dewayne Mitchell (I) of Logansport
Police Juror District 1C
- Keith Parker (NP) of Mansfield
Police Juror District 2
- “Robby” Latham (R) of Stonewall
Police Juror District 3
- Gregory “Greg” Baker (R) of Stonewall
Police Juror District 4A
- Richard Fuller (D) of Mansfield
Police Juror District 4B
- Jeri A. Burrell (D) of Mansfield
Police Juror District 4C
- Ernal Jones (D) of Mansfield
Police Juror District 4D
- Trina Boyd-Simpson (D) of Mansfield
- Alvin “Pride and Joy” Williams (D) of Mansfield
Police Juror District 5
- Reggie Roe (R) of Frierson
Police Juror District 6
- Ricky McPhearson (R) of Pelican
- Rodriguez Dale Ross (D) of Mansfield
Alderman – Village of South Mansfield
- No candidates
Alderman – Village of Stanley
- Marsha R. McCoy (R) of Logansport
Council Member(s) – Village of Longstreet
- No candidates