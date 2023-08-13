DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With qualifying completed voters in DeSoto Parish can expect to see these candidates on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

  • “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
  • Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport – Seabaugh currently serves as State Representative of District 5

State Senator 38th Senatorial District

  • John Milkovich (R) of Keithville

State Representative 7th Representative District

  • Larry Bagley (R) of Logansport
  • “Tim” Pruitt (R) of Stonewall

Sheriff

  • “Kenny” Gingles (R) of Stonewall
  • Jayson Richardson (R) of Gloster

Clerk of Court

  • Jeremy M. Evans (R) of Logansport
  • Layne Huckaby (R) of Gloster
  • Dean Register (R) of Logansport

Assessor

  • Haus Cordray (NP) of Logansport
  • Ricky Temple (R) of Mansfield

Coroner

  • No candidates

Police Juror District 1A

  • Jimmy L. Holmes Jr. (R) of Keatchie

Police Juror District 1B

  • Bubba Clark (R) of Logansport
  • Leroy Creech (R) of Logansport
  • Dewayne Mitchell (I) of Logansport

Police Juror District 1C

  • Keith Parker (NP) of Mansfield

Police Juror District 2

  • “Robby” Latham (R) of Stonewall

Police Juror District 3

  • Gregory “Greg” Baker (R) of Stonewall

Police Juror District 4A

  • Richard Fuller (D) of Mansfield

Police Juror District 4B

  • Jeri A. Burrell (D) of Mansfield

Police Juror District 4C

  • Ernal Jones (D) of Mansfield

Police Juror District 4D

  • Trina Boyd-Simpson (D) of Mansfield
  • Alvin “Pride and Joy” Williams (D) of Mansfield

Police Juror District 5

  • Reggie Roe (R) of Frierson

Police Juror District 6

  • Ricky McPhearson (R) of Pelican
  • Rodriguez Dale Ross (D) of Mansfield

Alderman – Village of South Mansfield

  • No candidates

Alderman – Village of Stanley

  • Marsha R. McCoy (R) of Logansport

Council Member(s) – Village of Longstreet

  • No candidates