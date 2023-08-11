CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Big changes in Caddo Parish elected leadership as long-seated elected officials are choosing to seek other offices, have reached term limits or decided it was time to step down.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he would retire from his post of 24 years it left a void and now several candidates have stepped up to lead CPSO.

Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson, Caddo Parish Chief Deputy Constable Eric Hatfield, former Shreveport Councilman John Nickelson, former U.S. Marshal for Western District of Louisiana, and former Shreveport CAO Henry Whitehorn have all qualified to run as the parish’s top cop. The only woman in the race is Patricia “Pat” Gilley.

Several seats on the Caddo Commission will be contested in October with only Commissioners Burrell – District 5, Gage-Watts – District 7, Jones – District 6, Atkins – District 9, and Lazarus – District 11 will run unopposed.

District 1 incumbent Todd Hopkins‘s seat will be challenged by Chris Kracman. Gregory D. Young is the only candidate in the contest for Caddo Commission District 2 which is left vacant by Lyndon B. Johnson.

Commissioner Steven Jackson is seeking a seat in the Louisiana Legislature and three challengers have stepped up to fill his District 3 seat. Joshua A. Hanson, Victor L. Thomas, and Michael D. Williams.

John-Paul Young, District 4 Commissioner, will face challenger Frank Thaxton. Two candidates, Grace Anne Blake and “Tim” Euler are vying for the District 8 seat.

With incumbent Mario Chavez not seeking a third-term District 8 interim appointee Ronald Cothran, Quinton J. Aught, and Kenny Gordon all look to represent District 10. After an unprecedented seven terms District 12 Commissioner, Ken Epperson will seek another term against challenger David Cox.

All of Northwest Louisiana’s school districts are represented in BESE District 4 with the exception of Claiborne Parish. Micheal Melerine will reach his limit on the and a familiar name is looking to fill his seat, his wife Stacey Melerine.

Three seats in the Louisiana State Senate and seven seats in the Louisiana House of Representatives will be up for voters to decide.

Representative Alan Seabaugh will ask voters to move him from the House to Senate District 31 but he will be challenged by former NSU Basketball Coach “Mike” McConathy for the 31st Senatorial District.

Current state Representative Thomas A. Pressley is also looking to move to the Senate and represent the 38th District; he will face John Milkovich and Chase Jennings.

Senator Cedric Glover has three candidates looking to unseat him from District 39. Representative “Sam” Jenkins, Jr., Barbara M. Norton, and James F. “Jim” Slagle all want to take on the job of state-wide legislation.

Danny McCormick was elected as a legislator in 2019, and business owner Randall Liles has stepped up to challenge in District 1 of the House.

Two well-known candidates from Caddo Parish are seeking to fill the District 2 House seat. Caddo Parish School Board Member Dr. Terence Vinson and Caddo Commissioner District 3 – Steven Jackson are both seeking to win the seat currently occupied by Rep. Jenkins.

Caddo Parish School Board Member Jasmine Green is trying her luck on a larger stage as she and opponents Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson and Joy Walters all vy for District 4 in the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

There are several candidates running to represent Caddo Parish that have no opposition. For the full list of candidates, constitutional amendments, and proposed millages visit the Louisiana Secretary of State voter portal.