BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here is who voters in Bienville Parish can expect to see on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.

State Senator 29th Senatorial District

Wendell Jay Luneau (D) of Alexandria

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

“Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches

Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport

State Senator 33rd Senatorial District

Stewart Cathey Jr. (R) of Monroe

Harvey “Ned” White (R) of Monroe

State Representative 11th Representative District

Deandre Alexander (D) of Arcadia

Ray Ivory Sr. (NP) of Gibsland

Rashid “Mon” Young (D) of Homer

State Representative 13th Representative District

Jack G. McFarland (R) of Winnfield

Sheriff

John Ballance (NP) of Jamestown

Henry Ford (D) of Arcadia

Assessor

Ricardo “Rick” Moore (I) of Arcadia

Tyler Nutt (NP) of Arcadia

Catherine Perritt (NP) of Arcadia

Coroner

No candidates

Police Juror District 1

William “Bill” Sims” (I) of Arcadia

David Williams (NP) of Arcadia

Police Juror District 2

Jerry Roberson (D) of Arcadia

“Kenny Wayne” Vernon (D) of Arcadia

Police Juror District 3

No candidates

Police Juror District 4

Jerry Bates (NP) of Heflin

Police Juror District 5

Victor “Vic” Fowler (I) of Ringgold

Police Juror District 6

Harold Byrd (NP) of Castor

Michael Nelson (R) of Castor

Police Juror District 7

Robert Keith Duck (R) of Saline

Alderman – Village of Bienville

No candidates

Alderman – Village of Lucky