BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here is who voters in Bienville Parish can expect to see on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.
State Senator 29th Senatorial District
- Wendell Jay Luneau (D) of Alexandria
State Senator 31st Senatorial District
- “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
- Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport
State Senator 33rd Senatorial District
- Stewart Cathey Jr. (R) of Monroe
- Harvey “Ned” White (R) of Monroe
State Representative 11th Representative District
- Deandre Alexander (D) of Arcadia
- Ray Ivory Sr. (NP) of Gibsland
- Rashid “Mon” Young (D) of Homer
State Representative 13th Representative District
- Jack G. McFarland (R) of Winnfield
Sheriff
- John Ballance (NP) of Jamestown
- Henry Ford (D) of Arcadia
Assessor
- Ricardo “Rick” Moore (I) of Arcadia
- Tyler Nutt (NP) of Arcadia
- Catherine Perritt (NP) of Arcadia
Coroner
- No candidates
Police Juror District 1
- William “Bill” Sims” (I) of Arcadia
- David Williams (NP) of Arcadia
Police Juror District 2
- Jerry Roberson (D) of Arcadia
- “Kenny Wayne” Vernon (D) of Arcadia
Police Juror District 3
- No candidates
Police Juror District 4
- Jerry Bates (NP) of Heflin
Police Juror District 5
- Victor “Vic” Fowler (I) of Ringgold
Police Juror District 6
- Harold Byrd (NP) of Castor
- Michael Nelson (R) of Castor
Police Juror District 7
- Robert Keith Duck (R) of Saline
Alderman – Village of Bienville
- No candidates
Alderman – Village of Lucky
- No candidates