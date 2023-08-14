BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here is who voters in Bienville Parish can expect to see on the ballot in the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election in October.

State Senator 29th Senatorial District

  • Wendell Jay Luneau (D) of Alexandria

State Senator 31st Senatorial District

  • “Mike” McConathy (R) of Natchitoches
  • Alan Seabaugh (R) of Shreveport

State Senator 33rd Senatorial District

  • Stewart Cathey Jr. (R) of Monroe
  • Harvey “Ned” White (R) of Monroe

State Representative 11th Representative District

  • Deandre Alexander (D) of Arcadia
  • Ray Ivory Sr. (NP) of Gibsland
  • Rashid “Mon” Young (D) of Homer

State Representative 13th Representative District

  • Jack G. McFarland (R) of Winnfield

Sheriff

  • John Ballance (NP) of Jamestown
  • Henry Ford (D) of Arcadia

Assessor

  • Ricardo “Rick” Moore (I) of Arcadia
  • Tyler Nutt (NP) of Arcadia
  • Catherine Perritt (NP) of Arcadia

Coroner

  • No candidates

Police Juror District 1

  • William “Bill” Sims” (I) of Arcadia
  • David Williams (NP) of Arcadia

Police Juror District 2

  • Jerry Roberson (D) of Arcadia
  • “Kenny Wayne” Vernon (D) of Arcadia

Police Juror District 3

  • No candidates

Police Juror District 4

  • Jerry Bates (NP) of Heflin

Police Juror District 5

  • Victor “Vic” Fowler (I) of Ringgold

Police Juror District 6

  • Harold Byrd (NP) of Castor
  • Michael Nelson (R) of Castor

Police Juror District 7

  • Robert Keith Duck (R) of Saline

Alderman – Village of Bienville

  • No candidates

Alderman – Village of Lucky

  • No candidates