CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Campaigning is officially underway for those in Claiborne Parish looking to win seats in local elections.

Several candidates have put their names in the race to contend for state and parish-wide leadership.

State Representative 11th District

Deandre Alexander (D) of Arcadia

Ray Ivory Sr. (no party) of Gibsland

Rashid Young (D) of Homer

Claiborne Parish Sheriff

Sam Dowies (no party) of Homer

Van McDaniel (no party) of Homer

Michael Allen (I) of Homer

Claiborne Parish Clerk of Court

Brian M. Flynn (no party) of Homer

Claiborne Parish Coroner

Dr. William Mark Haynes (no party) of Homer

Aldermen Village of Athens

Eric Caldwell (no party) of Athens

Claiborne Parish Police Jury

Unopposed:

Mark Furlow (no party) of Haynesville in District 2

Kevin Gray (I) of Minden in District 3

Paul Cook (no party) of Athens in District 5

Joseph Merritt Jr. (D) of Homer in District 7

Gil Dowies (no party) of Homer in District 9

Contested:

CPPJ District 10

Lonnie Earl Willis (no party) of Homer

Willie J. Young Sr. (D) of Homer

CPPJ District 8

Tommy Sanders (I) of Homer

Malcolm A. Cooper (D) of Homer

CPPJ District 6

James Jim Slaton (D) of Arcadia

Scott Davidson (no party) of Athens

CPPJ District 4

Janell M. Brown (no party) of Haynesville

Mary J. McDaniel (no party) of Haynesville

Election day is October 14. Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m.

