CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Campaigning is officially underway for those in Claiborne Parish looking to win seats in local elections.
Several candidates have put their names in the race to contend for state and parish-wide leadership.
State Representative 11th District
Deandre Alexander (D) of Arcadia
Ray Ivory Sr. (no party) of Gibsland
Rashid Young (D) of Homer
Claiborne Parish Sheriff
Sam Dowies (no party) of Homer
Van McDaniel (no party) of Homer
Michael Allen (I) of Homer
Claiborne Parish Clerk of Court
Brian M. Flynn (no party) of Homer
Claiborne Parish Coroner
Dr. William Mark Haynes (no party) of Homer
Aldermen Village of Athens
Eric Caldwell (no party) of Athens
Claiborne Parish Police Jury
Unopposed:
Mark Furlow (no party) of Haynesville in District 2
Kevin Gray (I) of Minden in District 3
Paul Cook (no party) of Athens in District 5
Joseph Merritt Jr. (D) of Homer in District 7
Gil Dowies (no party) of Homer in District 9
Contested:
CPPJ District 10
Lonnie Earl Willis (no party) of Homer
Willie J. Young Sr. (D) of Homer
CPPJ District 8
Tommy Sanders (I) of Homer
Malcolm A. Cooper (D) of Homer
CPPJ District 6
James Jim Slaton (D) of Arcadia
Scott Davidson (no party) of Athens
CPPJ District 4
Janell M. Brown (no party) of Haynesville
Mary J. McDaniel (no party) of Haynesville
Election day is October 14. Early voting runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m.
