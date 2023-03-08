SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will soon elect the next City Marshal. The City Marshal is a law enforcement position in the Shreveport City Court as the executive officer. The marshal holds the power of a sheriff in executing court orders and mandates. They collect fines that are disbursed to various agencies under the law.

After the passing of longtime Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Assistant Deputy James Jefferson was appointed as interim now, he wants voters to select him for the position on March 25.

James Jefferson began his career in law enforcement more than two decades ago. He first joined the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, then the Shreveport City Marshal’s office, where he has been for the past 17 years.

He worked his way up from deputy to a civil deputy, then assistant chief, and now interim chief.

“I have the leadership, experience, and education. There’s nothing in the Marshal’s Office that I can’t do. I’ve worked every capacity in the Marshal’s Office, from the metal detector to the front counter, taking fines and bonds. Answering the phone, working in court, and actually serving papers on the street,” Jefferson said.

He wants to strengthen the partnership with Shreveport Police and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office as a crime prevention tool.

“My vision moving forward is continuing to work and partner with the local law enforcement agencies because it’s very important. I am very big on partnerships because when you look at crime in Shreveport is not just a Shreveport Police Department or Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The marshal’s office is the entire City of Shreveport,” Jefferson said.

He is currently using his staff to help combat crime.

“As of right now, I have two deputies assigned to the ATF to help combat some of the gun violence here,” Jefferson said.

After Jefferson was appointed Interim City Marshal, he started a truancy program in partnership with the Caddo Parish School Board.

“Over 90 percent of the crimes committed in Shreveport are done by juveniles. With my truancy program, if we can keep those kids in school and keep these kids off the streets. I know that will help combat the crime. I told my deputies if they see any kids walking the streets during school hours, we are going to stop those kids to see why that are not in school and we’re going to go check with their parents or hold those parents accountable,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is also a family man. He’s been married for 23 years, has a son and daughter, and just welcomed his first grandchild. He is also very involved in his church.

“I serve as the chairman of the deacon board. I am the church treasurer. I’m also a Sunday school teacher. I feel like with this job, you have to have a strong faith to be able to treat people fair and treat people right,” he said.

Jefferson wants voters to know that he is the most qualified candidate for the City Marshal job and wants to continue serving his city.

“I love Shreveport. My wife and I have been staying in the same area for the past 23 years. We love Shreveport and want to continue to support it.”

Early voting starts Saturday, March 11, and runs until March 18. Election Day is March 25.