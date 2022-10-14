SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver is a lifelong public servant, representing Shreveport at the state capitol for over 30 years.

The Democrat and longtime Dist. 39 representative is now 76, and instead of stepping aside, he’s trying to step up and run the city.

“I look at the city of Shreveport, and I see nothing happening,” said Tarver. “Our children are leaving the city of Shreveport. They’re leaving because there is nothing in Shreveport. Go downtown yourself. Downtown looks like a ghost town.”

Tarver announced his bid for the Shreveport mayor’s office in July. He says he plans to spur economic growth, increase the city’s tax base, and work to change city policy regarding businesses.

“The city is not business friendly at all,” he said.

Tarver has been on the budget committee in the state legislature for 25 years. He points to money he helped get allocated to LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine as one-way economic growth can happen in Shreveport.

“We are building a new building at LSU med school,” he said. “$61 million, so we can bring better education to the doctors.”

Tarver says his three-plus decades as a politician while running a local office supply company make him uniquely qualified to run the city.

“The difference between business and government is the bottom line of government is service. The bottom line of business is profit,” Tarver said. “Shreveport is not giving the service to the people of the city of Shreveport.”

As for crime, Tarver says those committing the offenses can not consistently be offered plea deals.

“You can’t have a revolving door plan. You’ve got to put the criminals behind the bars,” said Tarver. “It’s just that simple.”

He points to cities like Bossier City, Benton, Stonewall, and Marshall, Texas as examples where crime numbers are low, and populations are growing.

“If you do not have control of your crime situation there will not be any economic development,” he said.

Tarver feels economic development is vital in keeping future generations from heading out of town.

“I want to see Shreveport for my kids and my grandkids,” he said. “The way it’s going right now, it will not be here for my kids and my grandkids.”

Tarver was first elected to the State Senate representing District 39 in 1984, serving for 20 years. He retired for eight years before he was elected again in 2012 and has served in the seat ever since.

Tarver is one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor, including Democrat and incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican. Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez is also running as a “no party candidate,” along with Democrat Dist. D councilwoman Levette Fuller, retired Shreveport police officer and Democrat Tracy Mendels, Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, Independent “Julius” Romano, Republican Melvin Slack, Jr., and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8.