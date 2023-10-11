Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Running for the District 39 Senate seat is current District 4 State Representative Cedric Glover who says his proven track record of economic growth is why voters should send him to the state Senate

He says during his time as Shreveport’s Mayor he put a premium on job creation and it’ll be the same if he’s elected to the state senate.

“More than half of the jobs that are currently at the Shreveport Port were jobs that were secured during my tenure as mayor. On economic development teams that I was a part of and helped to lead. Whether you’re talking about Pratt Industries or RonPac not only moving their jobs here but moving their headquarters here, to Bentler Steel. And so we’ve got to have the ability to be able to go and deliver high-quality jobs,” said Glover.

Glover says he played an instrumental role in the old Joe D. Waggoner building becoming the new state office building.

When completed, it will bring an estimated 600 workers to the Downtown area.