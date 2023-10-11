LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary (BESE) District 4 represents northwest Louisiana Schools. One of the candidates hoping to fill the seat is Emma Shepard.

BESE’s role is to improve financing for public education and manage their human and financial resources.

Shepard is a retired educator who taught for more than 30 years. Shepard supports universal pre-k education. She also says she’s committed to making sure every child is given a fair chance.

“We also have to look at, in Children that are, that are of color from low-income families and Children with disabilities. They’ve been denied a lot of things that would keep them from reaching their full potential,” says Shepard.

Shepard believes in equitable funding to meet the needs of all NWLA children “no matter what zip code they live in.”

The other two candidates in the race are Paige Hoffpauir and Stacey Melerine. Election day is Saturday, October 14.