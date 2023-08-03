SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission held a joint safety meeting, and recovery efforts from June storms were a major topic.

The commission was provided status updates and there was discussion about being more proactive in the future.

“We’re going to listen. We’re going to listen to those agencies that came.” District 12 Commissioner Ken Epperson said. “What they’ve done and what they’re supposed to do and where we are at this point. And we’re going to take that information and we’re going to evaluate it. Maybe we’ll meet again and we’re going to come back with recommendations.”

Swepco Spokesperson Michael Corbin said right now, the agency is almost recovered from a devastating June and July.

“Everything is back up where it needs to be. We have a little fine-tuning that we are still doing. Sometimes we make temporary repairs or shorter repairs to get everybody’s lights back on, and then we can go back and do other replacements and tie-ins of wires and things that are necessary.” Michael Corbin said.

Commission President Roy Burrell wants area residents to know it’s the commission’s responsibility to provide resources in times of disaster.

“The meeting allowed input from these entities to us because the parish itself and the people don’t recognize that we are over emergency preparedness. When disasters happen we have the responsibility of the oversight. So we felt that it was our responsibility as part of leadership to continue meeting bringing these entities together in order to answer any problems that the citizens have.” Burrell said.