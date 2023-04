SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s newly elected City Marshal is James Jefferson.

Interim marshal James Jefferson and Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher went head to head in the race to head the city’s other law enforcement agency.

Jefferson won with 59% of the vote.

Voters throughout Caddo Parish were also tasked with deciding on several millage proposals. To view election results throughout the region, visit our election hub.