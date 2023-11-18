CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After more than a decade voters in Caddo Parish had to choose a successor for a long-tenured sheriff, and state senator on Saturday.

Representative Sam Jenkins easily bested Representative Cedric Glover in the race for Louisiana Senate District 39.

Caddo Parish School Board District 2 representative Jasmine Green was also in a tightly contested race with Joy Walters to become the next representative of Louisiana House District 4.

The race for the Sheriff of Caddo Parish appeared to be a wash for former Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson however the race came down to the wire and with all precincts in the parish reporting the race is currently only one vote apart.

Voters can expect one or both candidates to request a recount.