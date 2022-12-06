SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s third-largest city is Shreveport. It would seem that in a city with an incumbent mayor whose favorability waned, there would be more excitement around choosing the next leader; but early voting returns tell a different tale.

Saturday night’s election in Caddo Parish may come down to the wire if early voting returns indicate what election day will look like.

As expected, turnout was low. Of the parish’s eligible voters, only 10,769 chose to cast early votes. That is less than 10% of the state’s 121,687 early vote count.

Returns show a near-even split between black and white voters. Women showed up in higher numbers than male voters, while nearly double the number of Democrats showed up for early voting than Republicans.

Early voting by the numbers

early vote total – 10,769

male early voters – 4,260

female early voters – 6,507

Republican early voters – 3,421

Democrat early voters – 6,085

other party early voters – 1,263

Black early voters – 5,049

white early voters – 5,475

other early voters – 245

For Shreveport’s mayor’s race, the candidate who rallies their base will end the night as the declared winner. However, dismal voter participation may indicate a lack of interest or excitement for either candidate, making every vote count even more.

More than 1,200 non-party voters cast early votes. These non-affiliated party voters will be critical for Louisiana Senator Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux to collect on election night.

The anticipated voter turnout for the runoff election is a little more than 30K. Still, with early voting so low and a mostly rainy day expected, both campaigns can only hope that his opponent’s supporters stay home and dry.

Election day is Saturday, December 10.