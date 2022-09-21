SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As election season continues, another mayoral forum took place in downtown Shreveport Tuesday.

The crowd was small, and only five mayoral candidates were in attendance.

The topics ranged from early childhood education to pay raises for city employees. One attendee says these forums make a world of difference when she casts her vote.

“The reason why I think they make a huge difference is because a lot of times people just don’t know, and you don’t know what’s happened. You don’t know what this person’s platform is. Some people are not going to go read the literature themselves, so these forums are very important and very impactful, in my opinion.”

“Vote up or shut up,” she said. “That is the time that we are in. It’s so important that we not just talk about it, but your vote is your voice.”

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice hosted Tuesday’s forum.

October 11 is the last day to vote in person, and the last day to register online is October 18.