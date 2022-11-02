SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Council District C candidate Joseph Carstensen doesn’t hesitate to tell you he’s an outsider.

“I’m a Reform candidate,” said Carstensen. “As a freshman councilman, I would have to come in and actually learn all of the cogs and gears of the system. How does everything work before I could come in and really engineering permanent reforms.”

The 36-year-old claims systemic problems coming from citizens’ behavior and decades of mismanagement have led to a city-wide population decline, as well as a shrinking tax base.

“I do get a lot of push-back because there is no polite way to say, ‘Hey, you guys don’t deserve to be respected as successful professionals because the task that we entrusted to you’ve been systematically failing at for decades,'” he said. “And who am I to say that, right? I’m one of the kids that grew up in the sandbox that they were in charge of; that’s who I am.”

As for fixes to what he says are the problems, Carstensen says he’d start with the roads and work from there.

“The infrastructure is starting to wilt a bit. It wouldn’t take much. District C is not far gone,” he said. “Organizing maintenance is a real big one. And raising property values.”

In District C Carstensen feels he can be a voice for the disenfranchised.

“Racism is too simple of a word. What it really is is an acceptance of structural bigotry in society,” said Carstensen. “The reality is I’m one of the few people qualified to speak meaningfully to these people. I know their disposition fully, I’m one of them. This is my people. And helping these people, the lower 25%, is how Shreveport can redeem itself in general.”