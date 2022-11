DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six of eleven school board seats were on the ballot in DeSoto Parish Tuesday.

Incumbents in each of the districts on the ballot faced challengers in this election but managed to keep their seats.

District 4 – Donald B. “Donny” Dufour

District 5 – Alice Hamiliton Thomas

District 6 – Coday Johnston

District 7 – Dale Morvan

District 10 – Bobby Boyd

District 11 – Rosie Mayweather

