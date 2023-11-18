DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish voters have selected former Assistant District Attorney Lisa Lobrano Burson as Clerk of Court and four police jury seats.

Her opponent candidate, Jeremy Evans, who was arrested for two counts of alleged electioneering, secured 258 fewer votes.

The residents of DeSoto voted in favor of the $23 million bond. According to the DeSoto Parish School Board, “The plan proposes a central corridor to be created to provide consistency across our schools and give a sense of pride and community while providing an increased element of security.”