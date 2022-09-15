BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know.

Voter registration deadlines

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11, while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

To register to vote online, click here.

How to check voter registration

Residents can check their voter registration at GeauxVote.com, at the parish Registrar of Voters Office, or through the GeauxVote mobile app.

When does early voting begin?

Ardoin says early voting for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

When are absentee ballot deadlines?

Voters submitting an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election must request an absentee ballot by Friday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. and the deadline to return a ballot is Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

For information on how to properly complete an absentee ballot, click here.

What time do polls open on Nov. 8?

Polls are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., according to the secretary of state. Ardoin says voters should bring an ID, such as a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature like a passport, or a digital license.

Ardoin suggests Louisiana voters download the GeauxVote mobile app or visit voterportal.sos.la.gov for more election day information.