DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school board seat and two millage renewals were on the ballot for voters throughout De Soto Parish.

De Soto Parish School Board District 5 incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas faced challenger James Veuleman in a run-off but ultimately was re-elected.

Voters also approved a parish-wide proposed millage continuation and a renewal of the millage for Fire Protection District 1.