MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – William Moore is looking to become the next mayor of Mooringsport.

“I’m running for mayor to better the town and pull the town together,” Moore said.

He has served on the Mooringsport village council for more than 20 years.

“I think most everybody here knows me and knows and I’ll be fair with everybody,” Moore said.

He shares some plans if he is elected mayor.

“I would like to annex more properties and get our numbers up to where we could get to be a town and not a village. We will also be open to any ideas from citizens and the outlying areas. My council will know about everything going on and the council will know about everything going on,” Moore said.

Moore said he would like to continue growing the Dixie baseball league something he help create along with other local families years ago. He also supports a current petition to bring beer back to Mooringsport in order to bring back business and tax dollars.

“We used to sell beer here in Mooringsport. When they took beer out the stores dwindled. They went down to nothing. I hate it’s like it. But that’s the way it is. But that’s the truth and I said I would be honest,” Moore said.

Moore has been married to his wife Brenda for 61 years. They have three children and six grandchildren. He had a career with Texaco and now owns a lawn care service. He is also a deacon at North Shreve Baptist Church.

“I’m going to have an open and honest office and platform. I’m going to run on my name and my reputation. I’m not slinging any mud or dirt on anyone. That’s just the way I am,” Moore said.

He said he will be conservative with village funds and support new grant opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to the future,” he said.