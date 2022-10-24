MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Longtime resident and Mooringsport councilwoman Cynthia Clark is running for mayor in the small Caddo Parish village.

The Republican serves on the Mooringsport village council and hopes to grow the area as the next mayor.

“Give back to the community. It’s all about our residents. We’re very small. We’re a village. We’re no longer a town,” said Clark.

Mooringsport’s population as of the 2020 census was just under 800. Clark and three other candidates are seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Chester Coffman. Coffman was arrested last month by Louisiana State Police after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official.

Also on the ballot is Independent Tyler Gordon and Republican William Moore.

Clark says she wants to complete their ongoing projects, including growing the local baseball team and developing the walking paths in the park, and she wants to focus on projects centered around Mooringsport’s elementary school.

“Where there is more involvement with the townspeople and the school,” Clark said. “The school is the only thing we have right now.”

She said she’ll pursue grants that are greatly needed.

“Being a municipality, we have to rely on a lot of grants because there’s not revenue coming into the town to see that our people are taken care of. The water system, the sewer system.”

Clark says she also wants to make the departments inside town hall more efficient.

“It needs to be more structured. That way everybody is doing their part and the tasked are being completed.”

Clark has lived in Mooringsport for more than 30 years and raised her kids in the community she hopes to lead.

“It’s a wonderful town. Wonderful little village. I want to keep it secure and safe for future generations.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting starts Tuesday, October 25, and ends Tuesday, November 1.