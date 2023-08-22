SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The controversy over Shreveport City Council staff pay raises that were not voted on by the full council is still an issue at Government Plaza.

A resolution is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting that would launch a city council investigation into the pay raises for seven council staff members that were approved at the sole discretion of Chairman James Green last week.

After the pay raises were brought to the public’s attention, Green announced he would rescind the raises. Members of the city council held a special meeting to officially rescinded the raises. Green did not attend this meeting.

The resolution to launch an investigation was introduced by council members Jim Taliaferro and Grayson Boucher.