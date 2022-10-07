BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Voters will have a number of constitutional amendments to vote on this November. Your Local Election Headquarters will break down each one leading up to the election.

On the ballot this November is the option to increase property tax breaks for disabled veterans and have exemptions on a sliding scale.

Amendment 2, if passed, would allow veterans with 100% disability or unemployability due to their service along with their spouses to not pay any property taxes on their homestead if they live in the home. There is also a scale for 99-75% to get up to $120,000 exempted and 69-50% would get up to $100,000 exempted.

If not passed, the exemptions will stay the same as they are now on a parish-by-parish basis. Those against the measure feel it would take tax revenue from local municipalities and leave neighborhoods with vastly different property tax amounts.

Those for the amendment want to show their support for veterans who have served their country and now may struggle to support their families due to being disabled from their time in the service.

Also on the ballot is an issue that’s been fought for in the legislature for years but is now met with some concerns.

Amendment 7 looks to reword part of the state constitution that bans slavery, or involuntary servitude, to change the exception to “for lawful administration of criminal justice.” Currently, the state constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as “punishment for a crime.”

The bill’s author Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, originally wanted the language struck from the constitution and saw this as a compromise. Some critics of the bill said it would impact the ability to use labor as a punishment for inmates. Other states have been able to remove the language and keep inmate labor in place. But after seeing the ballot language there are concerns it could potentially expand the punishment due to the ambiguous text.

Rep. Jordan now opposes his own amendment and hopes to revisit the issue next session to get new ballot language that is more direct for next year.

As a reminder, election day is Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote in person is Oct. 11. You may register online until Oct. 18. Early voting begins Oct. 25-Nov. 5.

