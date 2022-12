CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Claiborne Parish School Board seats were on the ballot, along with key positions in the town of Homer, on election night.

School board seats in Districts 1, 7, and 8 were on the ballot.

Incumbent Xanthe Seals won the election for Homer Mayor. Seals was challenged by Tommy Sanders.

The Selectman for District 1 has been decided for Democrats Alonzo Mitchell.