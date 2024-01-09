SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council started the new year with several big topics on its agenda and additional money on the table.

The city will launch its new Office of Financial Empowerment using a $100,000 grant that was approved last year.

There is a proposal to use American Rescue Dollars for street projects, with a proposal to amend the Capital Improvements Budget to establish a 2024 ARP projects fund using $4.9 million.

The next item pertained to drinking downtown.

Council members Gary Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Ursula Bowman are backing a resolution to allow for open containers in the Red River District, which covers the small area of Texas Street. This will be voted on Tuesday.

Also on the agenda – trash for money.

The city is set to amend the disposal of out-of-state waste. Currently, contractors can pick up waste in Shreveport but take it to Bossier or Texas to dispose of. The amendment mandates if waste is picked up in Shreveport, it must be taken to the Woolworth landfill.

“This closes a loophole in what is called flow control; it’s to our advantage to get as much waste to Woolworth for revenue purposes,” said Tom Dark, CAO of the City of Shreveport.

The council will also elect its new president and vice president during Tuesday’s regular meeting.