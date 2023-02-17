BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A coalition in Bossier City is collecting signatures of residents in a citizen-led push to set term limits for certain elected positions in the parish.

The Bossier Term Limits Coalition wants a special or general election to introduce term limits for the mayor and Bossier City Council members. The group also wants to gather signatures to present to local representatives in a push for the Bossier Parish Police Jury to become term-limited.

The coalition believes politicians will think more carefully about their actions if they “must return to ordinary society.”

On Thursday, the coalition launched a website, Twitter and Facebook, with information on the petitions and how residents can participate. The group said the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee recently endorsed term limits; there is also nationwide support for term limits.

A news release provided by the coalition Wednesday read:

“Since many politicians support term limits only during campaigns but then become reluctant to embrace term limits once elected, we will use the force of law to enact them.”

The first proposition would limit the Mayor of Bossier City to three terms. Those limits would apply to past and present mayors.

Under the second proposition, Bossier City Council members would also have a three-term limit applicable to past and present members.

This is one of many recent pushes to institute term limits across the country.

Last month Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a constitutional amendment to impose term limits for members of Congress. The amendment would limit members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms.

“Term limits are critical to fixing what’s wrong with Washington, D.C. The Founding Fathers envisioned a government of citizen legislators who would serve for a few years and return home, not a government run by a small group of special interests and lifelong, permanently entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington to govern in a manner that is totally unaccountable to the American people. Terms limits brings about accountability that is long overdue, and I urge my colleagues to advance this amendment along to the states so that it may be quickly ratified and become a constitutional amendment.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

The Bossier Term Limits Coalition must gather at least 2,715 electors’ signatures on the petition and 33% of the total votes for Bossier City Mayor by the completion of the referendum and have the petitions certified by the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters. Then the Bossier City Council and Bossier City Mayor will have 30 days to pass the two propositions.

The city will call for an election within 90 days if the Bossier City Council does not pass the term limits without a veto from Mayor Chandler.