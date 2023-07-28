SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler announced that he submitted an ordinance proposing term limits for consideration by the Bossier City Council.

The mayor sent an official letter stating that he submitted the ordinance to the Bossier City Clerk of Council on Friday morning.

Chandler begins the letter by stating that he has always supported term limits – but the proposal is not about him. Instead, it is about the 2,977 citizens of Bossier City who supported the measure through a petition brought up by Bossier Term Limits Coalition.

He concludes the letter by saying, “I have an obligation to the citizens to take any and all steps to move this forward, even while legal questions are being researched. I am committed to the citizens of Bossier City, and I will do everything I can to make sure term limits are on the ballot on November 18, 2023.”

Mayor Chandler Introduces Term Limits Ordinance (Source: Office of the Mayor of Bossier City)

The Bossier City Council voted to request an outside legal opinion about the citizen’s request to change the city charter. Mayor Chandler, councilmembers Chris Smith and Brian Hammons all signed the petition. When the council held the vote, only Hammons and Smith voted to allow voters to decide on term limits in November.