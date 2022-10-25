SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Buntyn said she realized she could make a difference in her community three years ago now she’s taking action and making a run for Shreveport City Council District G.

“Right now, we’re speaking with the Stakeholders talking about crime. Crime is what I worked in, I’m dealing with that every day,” Buntyn said. “Infrastructure, I see it every day. I drive a car having those problems. Also, property standards and we’re also seeing a problem now with homelessness.”

Buntyn, a former accountant, said she is very active in District G.

“Having open ears, being able to meet the community where they are at, being accessible and available to the community, I think it’s going to be going to be one of the biggest needs right now in the city of Shreveport.”

She said trust is something that is missing from members of the community.

“That is what is missing here that is the only way we can find the gaps that we have in the city. I believe the city right now needs an ear, they need an agent, a strategic agent with experience to bridge these gaps, and I know that I acquire those skill sets and that experience.”