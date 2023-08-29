SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held a public event to give local candidates an opportunity to pitch their platforms to voters ahead of the state’s Gubernatorial Primary election in October.

Candidates vying for elected positions on the state and local level had an opportunity to speak with voters at a “meet the candidates” event at Huntington High School on Monday.

“The biggest thing that we want them to take away from here is just education. Knowing what is going to be the platforms that each candidate has to offer, and we have a lot of candidates here,” Sharon Pinson, President of Delta Sigma Theta Shreveport Alumni Chapter said.

Pinson is right, nearly every race in the region is contested in the upcoming election.

Judgeships, BESE, Louisiana Legislature, sheriff, commissioners, school board memberships, and other elected seats will be up for voters to decide on election day, October 14.