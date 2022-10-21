SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ursula Bowman has lived in Shreveport‘s District G for over 25 years, and now she’s running for city council.

“District G, I have met with a lot of citizens there. They want the basic quality of life,” said Bowman. “They want their trash picked up, they want their city clean…they want to get answers why their water bill is high.”

And she says members of the Shreveport community want the roads to be fixed.

“I’ve been walking the streets, and they’re bad. The city does have infrastructure money. And I will make sure District G get their fair share.”

Bowman’s husband, Jerry Bowman, is the current District G Councilman. He is not seeking re-election. Ursula says she has been heavily involved in the community and ready to step up.

“I did neighborhood clean-ups; I’ve taken my responsibility. When the snow came, my husband just had a surgery, I was the one to unpack 10 pounds of water, went in and brought water to the elderly. So, we can talk the talk, but let us walk the walk.”

Bowman stresses the importance of accountability, something she’s hoping to bring forward if elected.

“They say Shreveport is dirty. Okay, so who’s throwing the papers out? I mean who’s littering? I mean we got to hold people accountable, make them feel like we care, so they can care.”