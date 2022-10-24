SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – District E Candidate Tony Nations says he wants to bring a new perspective to the Shreveport City Council and is ready to lead Southern Hills Community.

“The potential here is almost unlimited and is going to take a concerted effort of every governmental agency as well as our citizenry to make that happen,” said Nations. “And it’s not going to happen without a lot of work and a lot of commitment and everybody doing their part.”

Sitting in the District E seat is personal for Tony Nations because that is where he grew up, and he says he’ll put in the work. He is creating a plan to help combat crime in the area while building genuine relationships.

“I’m calling it Walkers on Watch, and you are accomplishing several goals. You get together in your neighborhood, and you meet your neighbors. That’s one positive attribute. You may take a trash bag with you to pick up things on the street that nobody else is taking care of, so you are also picking up trash. You are getting some exercise as you are walking through the neighborhood, but you’re keeping an eye out on your neighborhood,” he said.

Nations says they’re already making improvements for businesses and enhancing the quality of life in Southern Hills.

“Before I became the Bereavement Coordinator for Saint Joseph’s Hospital, I was the lead Chaplin at Oshner LSU health, working with thousands of people over all those years from all walks of life, helping them get through a tough time.”

He says knowing the community and his experience growing up in Southern Hills will help him serve the residents there.

“I went to the schools Southern Hills Elementary, Linwood Middle School, and Woodlawn high school. I’m about as Southern Hill as you can get, and I pride myself in that, and I look forward to serving on city council to make Southern Hills all it can be.”