SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mario Chavez has served as Caddo Parish Commissioner for District 10 since 2016. Now he is one of the most well-known candidates running for Shreveport Mayor.

“I can make a difference in the city that I live in. I never wanted to be in politics. I own a business. I have employees. So I don’t need a job. I just want to make it better,” Chavez said.

Chavez said he wants to make Shreveport better for his family.

“I have two boys and I’m fighting to keep them here. I think if we can create that cool city that has an identity.”

He believes as a successful business owner, he has the experience and economic development ideas to do so.

“I’m a job creator. What I’d like to see is, there’s so many different aspects of the city that we don’t look to capitalize. I think our current administration and previous administration have not looked at these aspects that they could capitalize off of to produce revenue,” Chavez said.

He wants to tackle crime and boost morale inside the police department.

“You look at all the different aspects that make up crime and you attack each one differently. A lot of the officers that I ask, what are the things that they need or what can we do for them. They say a day off. It’s surprising because I think a lot of them are tired. They’re overworked and underpaid,” Chavez said.

Chavez changed from Republican to a “no party” candidate to run for mayor.

“Because politics is getting in the way of so many things nowadays. It’s divided, and politics is tearing relationship apart.”

He said he is ready to lead the city he plans to stay for the rest of his life.

“I want this city thriving and I think I have the experience to do it.”

It will be a crowded ballot. Chavez is one of ten candidates on the ballot for Shreveport Mayor. Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.