SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat.

Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities.

“You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to do. You give them a map of meaning, and the people will resurrect,” says Romano.

The former military police officer running as an Independent says while crime can be psychological, the condition of one’s environment plays a factor.

“Because once the city is clean, and everybody takes pride in what they’re doing, they’re not going to be any more crimes,” he says. “People would actually prefer to go to work. We don’t want people to be hit by flying bullets, innocent people.”

Romano, who was born in Italy, and came to Shreveport in 1978, says he knows exactly what community members want.

“The people want a better Shreveport.”

And he’s confident he is the right person for the job.

“I am the commander, and I am the leader because I do set the example, and especially because I am not a politician,” says Romano.