SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Caddo Parish School Board employee Jon Glover says she is ready to come back to serve on the board as the representative of District 10 in South Shreveport if elected in November.

Glover retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in August 2018 after 24 years in secretarial roles in the attendance and maintenance departments. She has a degree in Legal Studies from Kaplan University and studied office administration at Northeast Louisiana State University.

Before her time as a school board employee, she served in the Louisiana National Guard and worked for eight years for IBM. Born in Natchitoches, Glover grew up in Delhi after she was adopted and moved to Shreveport with her husband in 1977. She has three sons and a daughter, and 13 grandchildren. Her children all went to Caddo Public schools, and two of her grandchildren are currently in the public school system.

Glover is running as an Independent for the seat Tony Nations left up for grabs in his bid for Shreveport City Council District E. Also running for the seat are Democrat Rodney Jiles and Republican Katie McLain.

District 10 is south of the Inner Loop and includes Southwood, Summer Grove, Southern Hills and Ellerbe Woods, with Southern Hills Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, Ridgewood Middle School, and Southwood High School.

Glover says she has been concerned for years about the performance of Caddo’s public schools and hasn’t seen much change. Now, she wants a chance to make a difference.

“I thought I would take this opportunity, and let’s see what we can do.”

Glover points to Louisiana Department of Education data showing that public charter schools are not performing any better than public schools and says she would work to help parents understand that “running away does not address an issue.”

Instead, Glover says, she wants to make the public schools better.

“If you don’t fight for anything, you don’t get anything.”

Jon Glover says people should vote for her because she genuinely cares.