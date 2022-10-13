SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rodney Jiles is one of three candidates running for the Caddo Parish School Board District 10 left vacant by board president Tony Nations who is running for Shreveport City Council.

Jiles says children not going to school and community violence are linked.

District 10 is south of the Inner Loop and includes Southwood, Summer Grove, Southern Hills, and Ellerbe Woods, with Southern Hills Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary, Ridgewood Middle School, and Southwood High School.

Jiles says he would like to see more community participation in the education process. He says Dads on Duty is a great program, but more programs and parental involvement are needed because it all starts at home.

“My whole motto is, you bring us a well-mannered child, and we will send home an educated student.”

Jiles says people should vote for him because he will work hard for his district and for the kids.

Also running for the seat are Independent Jon Glover and Republican Katie McLain.

Early voting begins on October 25 and continues through November 1, from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., except for Sundays. Election Day is November 8.