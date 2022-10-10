SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport police officer Tracy Mendels believes her career and background give her firsthand insight into what the citizens of Shreveport need.

That’s why she says she is running to become the city’s next mayor.

“Crime is up top. It is up top. We’re never going to get rid of crime, but we can do many things to bring crime down to a more manageable place. After that, we need to work on the city itself,” said Mendel.

A Democrat, Mendels launched her campaign in February. Her goal is to bring local jobs, and she says bringing in businesses is not enough. Mendel’s hope is to follow up with qualified individuals and provide resources to those who are unqualified. She says this method of keeping businesses around will benefit the city most.

“They don’t all have cars, they got kids to take care of. You know, maybe they’re taking care of disabled, maybe they are disabled, but they want to work. So we have to go out to these neighborhoods and grab people by their hands and say, ‘Come on, you can do this.'”

Mendel has served the community for over 20 years as a crime scene investigator and says her mission is to work progressively for the citizens of Shreveport.

“I need the citizens of Shreveport to know that I will fight for them. I’m not going to sit back, take a job, and you won’t see me again.”

Mendels is also a former U.S. Army sergeant, having joined the service immediately after high school. She served on active duty and in the National Guard before joining SPD in 2000.

It will be a crowded ballot. Mendels is one of ten candidates running for Shreveport mayor, including Democrat and incumbent Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Democrat and longtime District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver, and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican. Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez is also running as a “no party candidate,” along with Democrat Dist. D councilwoman Levette Fuller, Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, Independent “Julius” Romano, Republican Melvin Slack, Jr., and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8.