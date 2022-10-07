SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Orlisa Nash-Johnson is running for Caddo Parish School Board District 2, seeking to unseat current District 2 board member Jasmine Green.

Johnson grew up attending school in the Caddo Parish school system. She retired from teaching after 33 years and believes that experience is necessary to represent the district.

The biggest issue she hopes to tackle if elected to represent the district is school attendance in this post-pandemic era. She also hopes to increase parental involvement which she believes to be necessary for student success.

“The school or community cannot work unless you have that community involvement to try to find what’s the key or what can I do to get the school back up to where it needs to be. and get the parents involved in our PTA, which I’m doing now in our local schools,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she has experienced first-hand the challenges educators experience daily in schools across Caddo Parish. She says teachers are being faced with many obstacles that include student discipline.

“Discipline is the number one big problem and like I said parental involvement is another problem that we are facing with our schools.”

She also explained how she would feel if given the opportunity to represent the district.

“I would love it, love it, love it because like I said I grew up in the district. I went to school in the district, graduated from the high school and the university that’s in the district, so I would love to represent district number 2.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.