SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lauren Ray Anderson is running as a Libertarian candidate in the race for Shreveport mayor.

Anderson is an attorney who says she wants to use that experience to make a change in the community. She says she believes now is a good time to step up and see what she can offer to the city.

While most people believe that the main issue is crime itself, she believes the focus should be on the root causes.

“I’ve noticed that the origin of our crime problem, the origin of our drug abuse and addiction problems is childhood abuse and neglect,” said Anderson.

With her background in law, she believes that people should aim to follow the rules.

“The city of Shreveport gets sued often. I think that we can definitely stop that. We can prevent that by simply having a good understanding of the rules, following the rules, and hire people that help implement and follow the rules.”

She encourages everyone to get engaged with local politics because of the impact their votes have on their everyday lives.

Anderson is one of ten candidates on the ballot for Shreveport Mayor. Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.