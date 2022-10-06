Jasmine Green, who currently represents District 2 on the Caddo Parish School Board, is seeking re-election in November.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jasmine Green, who currently represents District 2 on the Caddo Parish School Board, is seeking re-election in November.

The district includes parts of North Shreveport and the Martin Luther King area north of Cross Lake, including Green Oaks High School.

Green, who was first elected to office in 2010, is running for her third term in office.

She says if she’s re-elected, the biggest issue she hopes to tackle is teacher retention. Green explains the district has done several things to try and keep educators on staff, including offering mental health resources.

“Post-pandemic has been tough, there are things that we’ve done,” Green said. “We have given stipends to teachers to have them come back and to employees to make sure we retain them.”

Green, who serves as chair of the CPSB Transportation Committee, said making sure the district has enough school bus drivers on staff is important. She explained drivers must be properly trained to transport children.

Representing Caddo District 2 is a paramount role, Green said.

“When you have this seat, it is important that you make sure that every voice is heard that you are praising what we are doing good and trying to fix what we are not, and making sure that the superintendent and the board is aware of what is going on and the concerns of my constituents, students, teachers, parents, everyone.”

Early voting begins Oct. 25 and continues through Nov. 1, except for Sundays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election day is Nov. 8.